‘Every parent’s worst nightmare': Funeral confirmed for young man who died in Galway crash

FUNERAL details have been confirmed for a young man who died days after being involved in a collision in Co. Galway.

Simon Quinn was seriously injured when the car he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision on the R360 in Ballintava, Dunmore on Friday, October 18.

The incident, which happened at around 2.30am, saw Mr Quinn, who was in his 20s, taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries.

A male passenger, also aged in his 20s, was taken to the same hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Quinn died in hospital on October 20, his family confirmed in a statement.

He died “tragically following an accident” his family said, while confirming his funeral would take place on Thursday, October 24.

Tributes have since been paid to the young man, who hailed from Abbeyknockmoy in Tuam, Co. Galway.

Catherine and Jimmy Considine described Mr Quinn as a “fine young man that was taken too soon”, while the Burke family recalled him as a “pleasant and happy young man".

The Warren family said he was “always kind, always helpful with a big smile”.

One Galway-based mum sent her condolences to the Quinn family, adding their loss was “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Mr Quinn leaves behind his parents Francis (Fred) and Carmel, siblings Aaron and Iarla and grandparents Brendan and Sheila Connolly and Mary Quinn,

He is predeceased by his grandfather Frank Quinn.

His funeral Mass takes place at St. Bernard’s Church in Abbeyknockmoy at 12noon on Thursday, October 24, followed by burial in Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.

Police investigating the collision Co. Galway have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have requested those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam, who were travelling in the area of Ballintava, Dunmore, Co. Galway on Friday, October 18, between 1.30am and 2.30am, to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.