'Exceptional young men': Tributes paid after three teenagers die in Galway pier tragedy

TRIBUTES have been paid after three teenagers died after their car entered the River Corrib in Galway.

The incident happened at around 2.40am on Saturday at Menlo Pier on the outskirts of Galway City.

Emergency services managed to free the trio from the vehicle before they were transfered to University Hospital Galway.

Sadly, 16-year-old John Keenan and Wojcieck Panek, 17, were pronounced dead early on Saturday.

The third teenager, 19-year-old Christopher Stokes, passed on Saturday afternoon.

'Too young to go'

Both Keenan and Stokes were members of the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway, who paid tribute to the 'exceptional young men'.

"John had always had a big smile on his face and would go out of his way to do anything for anyone," the club posted on social media.

"He never let anything get him down."

Following the announcement of Mr Stokes' passing, the club added: "Rest in Peace to both club members Christopher Stokes and John Keenan.

"Both exceptional young men and too young to go.

"Rest in perfect peace boys, we're all broken hearted."

Castlebar Boxing Club also offered their condolences following the tragedy.

"The members of Castlebar Boxing Club extend their deepest condolences to the family, friends and clubmates of Olympic BC members John Keenan and Christopher Stokes and their friend Wojcieck Panek who lost their lives in tragic circumstances in the early hours of this morning in Galway," read a statement,

"May their souls rest in eternal peace."

'Words fail us'

Clonfert Bishop Michael Duignan said the diocese would be keeping the young men and their families in their prayers.

"The thoughts and prayers of the whole Diocese are with the family and friends of the three young men who lost their lives last night at Menlo Pier," read a statement from Bishop Duignan.

"Words at times like this fail us. We surround all involved with our love and prayers in this dark hour.

"Let us also remember the members of our emergency services and clergy who were involved.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse."

Investigation

A statement from gardaí said they received a report of a car in the water at Menlo Pier on the outskirts of Galway City at around 2.40am on Saturday.

"Three males were removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway where two of the males passed away," read the statement.

"The third male removed from the water and taken to University Hospital Galway has now also passed away.

"The scene at Menlo Pier remains preserved for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators."

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.