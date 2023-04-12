Tributes paid to two teenagers who died in Galway collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to two teenagers who died following a collision in Headford, Co. Galway in the early hours of Monday.

Lukas Joyce, 14, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which occurred on the L6127 at Glennagarraun in the Ballyfruit area of Headford.

Kirsty Bohan, also 14, was taken to University Hospital Galway, where she was later pronounced dead.

Two other teenagers who were also in the vehicle remain in hospital for treatment on their injuries.

'Treasured members of our school'

In a statement, Presentation College Headford, where Lukas and Kirsty were pupils, paid tribute to the pair.

"We have lost two treasured members of our school community today and two other members of our community are injured," it read.

"We pray for all the families and friends of those involved that they may be granted some peace and succour at this tragic time.

"We also pray for our own school community, that we may find the strength to support each other and carry on.

"We ask for your support, prayers and the space to grieve as a school community."

'Two beautiful young people'

Galway County Councillor Andrew Reddington said that the tragedy had cast a 'dark cloud' over the community.

"We are all thinking of the two families who have lost their beloved children," the Fine Gael councillor for Tuam said in a statement on Monday.

"A dark cloud has descended on the entire community.

"Everyone is thinking of the families of the young people who died this morning and we are praying for those who are in the hospital.

"We will come together as a community to support the families, but we ask that everyone respect the families who are grieving the loss of their children."

Meanwhile, party colleague Maria Walsh offered her condolences to those affected.

"Two beautiful young people died tragically in our area, another two young people remain in hospital," said the MEP for Midlands-North-West.

"Sincerest condolences, prayers & love to the families, their friends & the community.

"All four are Students of Presentation College Headford. I share my sadness to their Classmates & Staff.

"A tragedy no one should ever endure."

Funerals

Kirsty, of Ballyfruit, Headford, is due to be laid to rest on Friday, while the funeral of Lukas, of Farmerstown, Corrandulla, is set to take place on Saturday.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out a technical examination of the scene, while Family Liaison Officers have been appointed.

Gardaí have appealed for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5.30am and 6am on Monday to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.