Woman who died in Galway horse-riding incident to be laid to rest in Britain

A WOMAN who died in a horse-riding incident in Co. Galway is to be laid to rest in Britain.

Heather Hewitt died following the incident at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre on Thursday.

According to RTÉ News, it is understood the incident was a tragic accident that occurred while a horse was being mounted.

It is believed that Ireland's Health and safety Authority has visited the scene.

'Shocked and deeply saddened'

Ms Hewitt, of Williamstown, Co. Galway, was originally from Crowborough in East Sussex, England.

A death notice for Ms Hewitt confirmed that her funeral will take place in Britain at a later date.

Tributes have since poured in for Ms Hewitt, who was the treasurer of Glenway Riding Club in Co. Galway.

Postponing its show planned for today, the Burren Riding Club in Co. Clare said its 'thoughts and prayers' were with Ms Hewitt's family.

"The news of the passing of Heather Hewitt of the Glenway Riding Club has shocked and deeply saddened AIRC members and clubs throughout the west," read a post on Burren RC's Facebook account.

"Our hearts break for you all."

'Sincerest condolences'

Meanwhile, the western region of the Association of Irish Riding Clubs (AIRC) offered its support to Ms Hewitt's family.

"Our hearts shocked and saddened on hearing of the untimely passing of Glenway Riding Club member, Heather Hewitt," read a statement.

"On behalf of AIRC West Regional Committee, may we express our sincerest condolences to Heather's family, friends and fellow club members.

"Our thoughts are with you all and we would like you to know that we are here to support you in any way.

"May the love of those around you help through the days ahead.

"Our deepest sympathy,"

The Galway West Riding Club also expressed its shock at Ms Hewitt's passing.

"We'd like to offer our sympathies and thoughts to the family members, club members and friends of Glenway Riding Club member Heather Hewitt," read a statement.

"We are all shocked and saddened to hear of her untimely passing.

"May she rest in peace."

Ms Hewitt is survived by her husband Kieran, daughter Beth, parents Clive and Tracy, sister Andrea, stepchildren Conor, Jack and Millie and extended family and friends.