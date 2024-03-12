‘Exceptionally talented’ Irish broadcaster Charlie Bird dies following battle with motor neurone disease
News

‘Exceptionally talented’ Irish broadcaster Charlie Bird dies following battle with motor neurone disease

Charlie Bird pictured with President Michael D Higgins in 2022

VETERAN broadcaster Charlie Bird has died at the age of 74 following a long battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The former journalist spent four decades reporting from across the globe for Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ.

In Ireland he covered everything from the Troubles in the North to the Stardust nightclub fire tragedy in Dublin in 1981.

Having retired from RTÉ in 2012, the Dublin native, who lived in Wicklow, turned his attention to campaigning in later life.

Charlie Bird pictured at RTÉ studios on his returement in 2012

Following his MND diagnosis in 2021 he focused much of those efforts on fundraising for research into the disease.

He undertook a series of challenges in recent years and even had one planned in Wicklow which was due to take place next month.

In April 2022, he raised more than £2.8million when he climbed Croagh Patrick in Mayo.

Thousands of people climbed mountains across Ireland in solidarity with him as a part of his 'Climb with Charlie' campaign.

Following his death President Michael D Higgins remembered Bird as an “exceptionally talented broadcaster”.

“Charlie was a truly remarkable man driven by a deep sense of social justice in the most positive sense,” he said.

“As an intuitive journalist, Charlie identified with causes from below,” he explained.

Then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern being interviewed by Charlie Bird in 2003

“His dedicated pursuit of the truth, and immense ability to build warm relationships that would last through life with all those with whom he came in contact, made him one of the outstanding journalists of his generation.”

In June 2022 the President invited Charlie, his wife Claire, and their dog Tiger to Áras an Uachtaráin to personally thank him for all his charity work.

President invited Charlie, his wife Claire, and their dog Tiger to Áras an Uachtaráin in June 2022

Today the President praised Bird’s tireless campaigning in recent years, despite his condition deteriorating.

“Perhaps above all else, Charlie will be remembered for the deeply moving contribution which he has made since his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease in 2021, having first noticed that something was not right three years ago this week on St Patrick’s Day of that year,” President Higgins said.

“It is hard to understate the impact which Charlie’s work has had on our country,” he added.

“His many initiatives, such as Climb with Charlie, raised incredible levels of funding for so many important causes and organisations.

Charlie Bird has died following a battle with motor neurone disease

“A contribution for all generations that will endure.

“Even more than that, the dignity, strength, hope and inspiration with which Charlie carried the burden of his illness was remarkable.

“In a way that was truly extraordinary, Charlie redefined our collective perspective on the illness of Motor Neurone Disease and terminal illness more generally.

“His experience touched every home in this country and will leave a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten.”

Bird leaves behind his wfie Claire and his daughters Orla and Nessa.

See More: Charlie Bird

Related

Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick
News 1 year ago

Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick

By: Conor O'Donoghue

€850,000 raised ahead of this weekend's Climb With Charlie Croagh Patrick challenge
News 1 year ago

€850,000 raised ahead of this weekend's Climb With Charlie Croagh Patrick challenge

By: Connell McHugh

Funding injection of €289k to save out of print Irish language books for future generations
News 33 minutes ago

Funding injection of €289k to save out of print Irish language books for future generations

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Tributes flood in for Vince Power
News 1 day ago

Tributes flood in for Vince Power

By: Mal Rogers

University of Galway launches online archive of historical Irish emigrant letters from America
News 1 day ago

University of Galway launches online archive of historical Irish emigrant letters from America

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes after Irish presenter and author Nick Sheridan dies following short illness, aged 32
News 2 days ago

Tributes after Irish presenter and author Nick Sheridan dies following short illness, aged 32

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man who drank more than nine bottles of rum over two days is jailed for causing death of 'true gentleman'
News 2 days ago

Man who drank more than nine bottles of rum over two days is jailed for causing death of 'true gentleman'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish wolfhound to take centre stage on new passport design
News 2 days ago

Irish wolfhound to take centre stage on new passport design

By: Gerard Donaghy