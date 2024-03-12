‘Exceptionally talented’ Irish broadcaster Charlie Bird dies following battle with motor neurone disease

VETERAN broadcaster Charlie Bird has died at the age of 74 following a long battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

The former journalist spent four decades reporting from across the globe for Ireland’s national broadcaster RTÉ.

In Ireland he covered everything from the Troubles in the North to the Stardust nightclub fire tragedy in Dublin in 1981.

Having retired from RTÉ in 2012, the Dublin native, who lived in Wicklow, turned his attention to campaigning in later life.

Following his MND diagnosis in 2021 he focused much of those efforts on fundraising for research into the disease.

He undertook a series of challenges in recent years and even had one planned in Wicklow which was due to take place next month.

In April 2022, he raised more than £2.8million when he climbed Croagh Patrick in Mayo.

Thousands of people climbed mountains across Ireland in solidarity with him as a part of his 'Climb with Charlie' campaign.

Following his death President Michael D Higgins remembered Bird as an “exceptionally talented broadcaster”.

“Charlie was a truly remarkable man driven by a deep sense of social justice in the most positive sense,” he said.

“As an intuitive journalist, Charlie identified with causes from below,” he explained.

“His dedicated pursuit of the truth, and immense ability to build warm relationships that would last through life with all those with whom he came in contact, made him one of the outstanding journalists of his generation.”

In June 2022 the President invited Charlie, his wife Claire, and their dog Tiger to Áras an Uachtaráin to personally thank him for all his charity work.

Today the President praised Bird’s tireless campaigning in recent years, despite his condition deteriorating.

“Perhaps above all else, Charlie will be remembered for the deeply moving contribution which he has made since his diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease in 2021, having first noticed that something was not right three years ago this week on St Patrick’s Day of that year,” President Higgins said.

“It is hard to understate the impact which Charlie’s work has had on our country,” he added.

“His many initiatives, such as Climb with Charlie, raised incredible levels of funding for so many important causes and organisations.

“A contribution for all generations that will endure.

“Even more than that, the dignity, strength, hope and inspiration with which Charlie carried the burden of his illness was remarkable.

“In a way that was truly extraordinary, Charlie redefined our collective perspective on the illness of Motor Neurone Disease and terminal illness more generally.

“His experience touched every home in this country and will leave a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten.”

Bird leaves behind his wfie Claire and his daughters Orla and Nessa.