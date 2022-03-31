€850,000 raised ahead of this weekend's Climb With Charlie Croagh Patrick challenge
€850,000 raised ahead of this weekend's Climb With Charlie Croagh Patrick challenge

Charlie Bird is all set for his charity 'Climb With Charlie' challenge.

€850,000 HAS been raised ahead of this weekend's Climb With Charlie Croagh Patrick challenge, with the former RTÉ reporter believing the €1 million euro mark will be crossed.

On Saturday 2 April Charlie Bird will be climbing Croagh Patrick to raise funds for two charities close to his heart - the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Last October, the former journalist revealed that he had developed motor neurone disease after experiencing problems with his voice.

Following the diagnosis, he announced the Climb With Charlie campaign which will see him and several other Irish celebrities and personalities climb Croagh Patrick to raise awareness of the condition.

Those getting involved in the challenge include Ryan Tubridy, Daniel O'Donnell, Matt Molloy and Joanne O'Riordan, Roz Purcell and Joanna Donnelly, among others.

There will also be at least 155 other separate climbs around the country for people to take part in.

Tweeting today, Bird thanked everyone getting involved for "extending the hand of friendship."

Hundreds of people will also undertake climbs in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain, arranging walks and runs across mountains, parkland and town squares.

Charlie will appear on this week's Late Late Show by video link, with Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan appearing also appearing to discuss how he is dedicating his climb to Bird, Vicky Phelan and his late daughter Nika.

Speaking during the week, Mr Bird also said he was overwhelmed at how successful the campaign had been.

"It was initially supposed to be me, friends and family climbing Croagh Patrick. Since then, I have been blown away by the amazing generosity, support and kindness of people in Ireland and around the world," he said.

He added:

"I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people are taking part in Climb with Charlie events across the world. With the big day fast approaching I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis.

"Donations can be made and you can find details of local fundraising climbs on our campaign page www.climbwithcharlie.ie. If you can’t physically take part in a climb or walk, even lighting a candle to show support would mean so much."

