Former RTE journalist Charlie Bird reached the top of Croagh Patrick

News

MAYO, IRELAND - JULY 26: Pilgrims ascend Croagh Patrick during the annual Christian pilgrimage of climbing up Croagh Patrick mountain (2,504 ft) which was cancelled due to treacherous weather conditions and poor visibility which was limited to three metres on July 26, 2015 in Mayo, Ireland. Several hundred pilgrims still continued to climb regardless of the warnings. It is climbed in honour of Saint Patrick, Ireland's patron Saint. It is said that after Saint Patrick fasted for forty days on top of the mountain in 441AD, he built a church and threw a silver bell down the side of the mountain knocking the she-demon Corra from the sky into a lake, at the base of the mountain, banishing all the snakes from Ireland. The pilgrimage to the top of the Croagh Patrick is viewed as an act of penance. (Photo by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images)

Former RTE chief news correspondent Charlie Bird has successfully climbed Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo.

Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and has made it a goal of his to climb the peak.

The 72-year-old's grit and determination caught the attention of people and in the early hours of Saturday morning, he managed to achieve his goal.

The trek known as ‘Climb with Charlie’ organised as far away as the US, Australia, South Africa and Spain.

The former journalist's campaign has raised over  one million euro for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

Singer Daniel O’Donnell and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan also joined Bird on the summit.

He was conquered it with wife Claire and daughters Orla and Neasa.

Speaking about the achievement, he said;

“I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people took part in Climb with Charlie events across the world,”

“I want to thank people all across the country for their incredible support throughout this journey.

“All of the generous donations will go to the two charities which are so close to my heart. It is an amazing gesture of support for me and my family.

“Throughout this campaign, we have had the support of so many wonderful people and organisations, and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart.

“I would also like to particularly thank the Defence Forces, An Garda Siochana, Mayo Mountain Rescue, the Order of Malta and all our local volunteers for making our climb today possible.”

According to The Evening Standard Bird planned to light five candles in the small chapel at the top of the mountain – one for his friend and high-profile campaigner for women battling cervical cancer Vicky Phelan; one for everyone diagnosed with a terminal illness; one for those experiencing mental health difficulties; one for everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19; and a final candle for the people of Ukraine.

The Climb with Charlie fundraising page will remain open for donations for the next three months. See www.climbwithcharlie.ie

