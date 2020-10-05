Face masks to remain compulsory on public transport in Ireland as rule is extended another month

FACE COVERINGS are to remain a mandatory requirement for people using public transport in Ireland.

Back in July, an order was brought in which declared people flouting the rules could be fined or possibly even jailed.

This order was due to expire at midnight last night, but the Department of Health has now extended it until November 9.

National Bus and Rail Union general secretary Dermot O'Leary welcomed the news, saying it was the right call.

"We welcome the extension and we would hope that people, by and large will continue to adhere with those guidelines," he said.

Advertisement

Mr O'Leary added that many bus drivers have received abuse for trying to impose these rules, and urged those who have an issue with wearing masks not to take it out on the drivers, who are only doing their jobs.

"We would ask people that do not want to wear face masks that they should not cause any undue stress to bus drivers and indeed other passengers as well."

Since the rules were first introduced, gardaí were granted powers to enforce people to wear face masks in certain public places, like public transport and shops.

Fines for those disobeying the rules have ranged from €20-100.