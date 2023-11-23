Family confirms death of missing Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell

THE family of missing Irish filmmaker Ross McDonnell have confirmed his death.

In an obituary posted yesterday, his Dublin-based parents Maureen and Nicky stated the 44-year-old had “died unexpectedly on November 5”.

They added: “He will be very sadly missed by his loving parents, sister, niece, aunt, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many dear friends and colleagues in Ireland, U.S.A. and around the world.”

The Howth native, who was living in Brooklyn and won an Emmy in 2021 for his cinematography on the Showtime series The Trade, was last seen leaving his apartment in Brooklyn on November 4.

He was reported missing after his bike was found at Fort Tilden Beach in Queens.

A missing person’s appeal issued by the New York Police Department (NYPD) claimed he may have made his way to the beach on the evening of November 4 or early the following morning.

The NYPD has since said a body found on Breezy Point Beach last Friday, November 17 is believed to be that of Mr McDonnell although there has been no formal identification as yet.

Mr McDonnell leaves behind parents Maureen and Nicky, sister Louise and niece Eva.