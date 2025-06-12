Woman charged in connection with fatal St Stephen’s Day collision
News

Woman charged in connection with fatal St Stephen’s Day collision

A WOMAN has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Dublin on St Stephen’s Day.

Two people were hit in the incident which happened near the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.45pm on December 26, 2024.

Georgina Hogg Moore, 39, died at the scene, while her husband Anthony Hogg, 40, later passed away in hospital.

Today Gardaí confirmed that a woman, aged in her 30s, who was arrested in connection with the incident yesterday has since been charged.

She is due to appear in court next Tuesday, June 17.

A 40-year-old man, who was also arrested yesterday, has been released without charge, the police force has confirmed.

