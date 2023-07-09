Family of girl killed in Wimbledon crash say she was 'loved by everyone'
News

Family of girl killed in Wimbledon crash say she was 'loved by everyone'

Selena Lau was described as 'intelligent and cheeky' (Image: Met Police)

THE FAMILY of a girl who died after a car crashed into a school in London have said she was 'loved by everyone'.

Selena Lau, 8, was taking part in an end-of-term party at the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon on Thursday when the tragedy unfolded.

A number of other children and parents were injured in the incident, including a seven-month-old girl.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

'Intelligent and cheeky'

Following the tragedy at the school on Camp Road shortly before 10am on Thursday, Selena's family released a statement paying tribute to her.

"Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone," it read.

"The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time."

The school has also released a statement, saying the thoughts of the school community are with those affected.

"We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others," it read.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

"It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

"Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries."

Second child critical

A second eight-year-old girl was also seriously injured in the crash and remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A woman in her 40s also remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The injuries sustained by the other children and parents, including the seven-month-old girl, were assessed as not life-threatening.

The driver of the car, who stopped at the scene, was taken to hospital where her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

The woman, from Wimbledon, has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late July.

"It is difficult to imagine the pain and upset the families of those involved are going through and we will do all we can to support them as our investigation continues," said Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland.

"I know the impact of this tragic incident is also being felt in the wider community and we are working with our partners to ensure the appropriate support is in place."

See More: Met Police, Wimbledon

Related

Jail for ‘dangerous’ man who seriously injured police officer by reversing into him
News 5 months ago

Jail for ‘dangerous’ man who seriously injured police officer by reversing into him

By: Fiona Audley

Detectives arrest 16-year-old boy following fatal stabbings of two teenagers in London
News 7 months ago

Detectives arrest 16-year-old boy following fatal stabbings of two teenagers in London

By: Irish Post

Two arrested after throwing soup at Van Gogh's sunflower painting in London
News 8 months ago

Two arrested after throwing soup at Van Gogh's sunflower painting in London

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Cocaine worth €525k and €30k cash seized as property raided in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Masked men burst into Derry flat and shoot man in the leg
News 2 days ago

Masked men burst into Derry flat and shoot man in the leg

By: Irish Post

School hosts final prayer service for graduates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died on Greek holiday
News 2 days ago

School hosts final prayer service for graduates Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall who died on Greek holiday

By: Fiona Audley

A deeply divided community
Comment 2 days ago

A deeply divided community

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Woman charged with multiple thefts over 30-year period in Laois
News 2 days ago

Woman charged with multiple thefts over 30-year period in Laois

By: Irish Post