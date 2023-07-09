Family of girl killed in Wimbledon crash say she was 'loved by everyone'

THE FAMILY of a girl who died after a car crashed into a school in London have said she was 'loved by everyone'.

Selena Lau, 8, was taking part in an end-of-term party at the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon on Thursday when the tragedy unfolded.

A number of other children and parents were injured in the incident, including a seven-month-old girl.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

'Intelligent and cheeky'

Following the tragedy at the school on Camp Road shortly before 10am on Thursday, Selena's family released a statement paying tribute to her.

"Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone," it read.

"The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time."

The school has also released a statement, saying the thoughts of the school community are with those affected.

"We are profoundly shocked by the tragic accident this morning at Wilberforce House and devastated that it has claimed the life of one of our young pupils as well as injuring several others," it read.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.

"It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.

"Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries."

Second child critical

A second eight-year-old girl was also seriously injured in the crash and remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

A woman in her 40s also remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The injuries sustained by the other children and parents, including the seven-month-old girl, were assessed as not life-threatening.

The driver of the car, who stopped at the scene, was taken to hospital where her condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

The woman, from Wimbledon, has been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late July.

"It is difficult to imagine the pain and upset the families of those involved are going through and we will do all we can to support them as our investigation continues," said Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland.

"I know the impact of this tragic incident is also being felt in the wider community and we are working with our partners to ensure the appropriate support is in place."