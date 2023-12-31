Police release details of man sought following murder of Michael Murphy

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in London on St Stephen's Day have released details of a man they want to locate.

Michael Murphy, 49, died after being stabbed in Cranwood Street, Hackney, EC1 at around 3.10am on Tuesday, December 26.

Four people — two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 35 and 44 — who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released with no further action.

However, police now want to trace 38-year-old Jurejs Vankovs, who investigators say was known to the victim.

'Do not approach'

"We have been working tirelessly to locate Jurejs Vankovs but have yet to find him," said Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen.

"We are now asking for the public's help to locate him.

"From what we understand, Vankovs and Michael were known to each other and both lived a transient lifestyle in the local area.

"I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him.

"If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately."

Mr Murphy's next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

'Community support vital'

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "The support of the Hackney community is vital in assisting us to find Jurejs Vankovs.

"We continue to work closely with our local partners to track him down but I would urge anyone who sees Vankovs, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact immediately."

Anyone who sees Vankovs is urged not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD669/26Dec.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.