Police release details of man sought following murder of Michael Murphy
News

Police release details of man sought following murder of Michael Murphy

Michael Murphy was stabbed to death in London on December 26 (Image: via Met Police)

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in London on St Stephen's Day have released details of a man they want to locate.

Michael Murphy, 49, died after being stabbed in Cranwood Street, Hackney, EC1 at around 3.10am on Tuesday, December 26.

Four people — two men aged 49 and 42 and two women aged 35 and 44 — who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released with no further action.

However, police now want to trace 38-year-old Jurejs Vankovs, who investigators say was known to the victim.

'Do not approach'

"We have been working tirelessly to locate Jurejs Vankovs but have yet to find him," said Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen.

"We are now asking for the public's help to locate him.

"From what we understand, Vankovs and Michael were known to each other and both lived a transient lifestyle in the local area.

Jurejs Vankovs is being sought by detectives investigating Mr Murphy's murder (Image: via Met Police)

"I would ask people in the Shoreditch and wider Hackney area to keep a lookout for him.

"If you see Vankovs, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately."

Mr Murphy's next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

'Community support vital'

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: "The support of the Hackney community is vital in assisting us to find Jurejs Vankovs.

"We continue to work closely with our local partners to track him down but I would urge anyone who sees Vankovs, or knows of his whereabouts, to get in contact immediately."

Anyone who sees Vankovs is urged not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with other information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD669/26Dec.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

See More: Hackney, London, Met Police

Related

Britain's most prolific burglar on the run: Police renew appeal to catch absconded Irishman Peter Kerrigan
News 7 years ago

Britain's most prolific burglar on the run: Police renew appeal to catch absconded Irishman Peter Kerrigan

By: Irish Post

London-raised killer John Dundon to seek case review over Garda recordings
News 9 years ago

London-raised killer John Dundon to seek case review over Garda recordings

By: Robert Mulhern

Family's appeal for information one year on from man's death in New Year's Eve collision
News 2 hours ago

Family's appeal for information one year on from man's death in New Year's Eve collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Deaths of Irish people abroad reaches record high – including cosmetic procedure fatalities
News 2 days ago

Deaths of Irish people abroad reaches record high – including cosmetic procedure fatalities

By: Fiona Audley

Cancer is biggest killer in Ireland – causing 3 in 10 deaths
News 3 days ago

Cancer is biggest killer in Ireland – causing 3 in 10 deaths

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland will spend €15m researching how nation can be a ‘great place to grow old’
News 3 days ago

Ireland will spend €15m researching how nation can be a ‘great place to grow old’

By: Fiona Audley

Weather data shows 2023 was warmest year on record for Ireland
News 3 days ago

Weather data shows 2023 was warmest year on record for Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Car owners urged to be vigilant following spate of BMW thefts
News 3 days ago

Car owners urged to be vigilant following spate of BMW thefts

By: Irish Post