Woman charged with murder after son, 4, stabbed to death

A WOMAN has been appeared in court charged with the murder of her four-year-old son in Hackney, East London.

Kobi Macharia Dooly, whose father is reportedly from Tramore, Co. Waterford, was found with knife injuries at an address in Montague Road at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, December 20.

The young boy was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently died from his injuries.

Keziah Macharia, 41, of Montague Road, E8 appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with her son's murder.

She was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, December 28.

A special post mortem is scheduled to take place the same day.

RTÉ News reports that Kobi's father Ben is originally from Tramore but has lived in England for several years.

It published a statement from the youngster's family in which they said he brought 'joy and laughter' to the world.