Family’s appeal as dad 'deteriorates before our eyes' following brutal Valentine’s Day attack

A DEVASTATED family have launched an emotional appeal for information after their father was brutally attacked in a park on Valentine’s Day.

The victim, named John, was assaulted in Clarendon Park, in Salford, Greater Manchester on Tuesday, February 14.

He remains in hospital with life-changing injuries.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers confirm he was left unconscious and badly beaten following the attack.

In a statement made last night, his family admit that the tragic incident has changed their lives forever.

“On Tuesday, February 14, our family’s life was tragically changed forever,” they state.

“Our loving, caring, gentle father, who was loved by all in his community for his huge smile and cheeky demeanour, was the victim of a senseless and cowardly attack.

“Nearing 60 years of age, this brutal attack has left him with life changing injuries and has altered the lives of all our family forever.”

They added: “We were used to seeing our dad full of energy, the life and soul of the party.

“This attack has made him a shell of a person and all we can do is witness him deteriorate right before our eyes.”

The family are now appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

“We’re appealing to anyone who knows anything to please come forward,” they state.

“It’s been almost a month since the attack, and we just want justice for our father. Someone out there has information that could be vital to the investigation.

“Please, if you know anything, we ask that you come forward today,” they added.

"This could have happened to anyone, anyone’s dad, son or brother. We need your help to bring the person who shattered our whole family to be brought to justice.”

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempt murder on March 2 and has been released on bailed.

A GMP statement confirmed: “Officers continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry and appeal to members of public for information and ask that anyone who may have been in the area, or saw anything suspicious, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or through the LiveChat function on www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 1218 of 14/02/23.

“Alternatively, details can be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”