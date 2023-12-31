Family's appeal for information one year on from man's death in New Year's Eve collision

THE FAMILY of a man who died after he was hit by two cars on New Year's Eve last year have appealed for information, saying his death has left 'a massive void in our lives'.

Sean Coffey, 55, died following the collision on the A41 Chester Road in Little Sutton, Cheshire, at around 6.20pm on December 31, 2022.

The devoted dad and family man had left his home to go to the shop when he was struck by a black BMW X5 and a grey Land Rover Discovery.

Both drivers stopped at the scene and have been questioned by police, who are continuing their enquiries.

The collision occurred at the junction of Smithy Lane, outside a busy shopping precinct.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to come forward.

'Devastated'

In a statement, Mr Coffey's family said they wanted closure following their loved one's death.

"It's been almost 12 months since our Sean was taken from us, his untimely passing has left us devastated," they said.

"He was a kind, generous and funny man and without him around, there is a massive void in our lives."

They added: "The last year has been so difficult for all of us coping without him.

"We still have no closure after Sean went to the shop and never returned home.

"We would urge anyone who thinks they may have seen what happened to Sean to get in touch with the police."

Appeal

Police Sergeant Simon Degg said Cheshire Constabulary are still working to understand the full circumstances of Mr Coffey's death and urged any witnesses to come forward.

"In order to establish what took place on that fateful day, our investigation has gone down a number of avenues, including reviewing CCTV, speaking with witnesses and interviewing the drivers involved," he said.

"As we approach the first anniversary of the collision, I'm urging anyone who was in the area at the time who has not yet spoken with police, to come forward.

"Any information, no matter how small, could make a real difference to the investigation and help us take a step closer to some kind of closure for Sean's family."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML1446529.