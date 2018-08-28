Firefighters battle major blaze at Belfast Primark store
(Picture: Twitter)

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a large fire at a Primark building in Belfast city centre.

Eleven fire engines and aerial support are on the scene.

The building has also been evacuated and the public has been advised to stay away from the area.

Police have cordoned off the area.

The building is a historic one and was constructed in 1785.

The building was extensively damaged by three bombs on April 9 1975 which forced then tenants Boots to move out.

It was then refurbished and reopened in 1979 by current owners Primark.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire in the 5th floor of the Primark building in the Castle Street area of Belfast. The building has been evacuated. The public are advised to avoid the area whilst the incident is ongoing."

