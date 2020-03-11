Firefighters rescue two pet dogs from house blaze in Dublin

FIREFIGHTERS IN Dublin pulled off a heroic feat overnight when they rescued two pet dogs from a blaze near the city.

Members of the Dublin Fire Brigade from Dolphin's Barn and Tallaght fire stations were called to a house fire late at night on Monday, 9 March on the outskirts of the capital city.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, however firefighters entered the house to take two family pets to safety.

Once rescued, the dogs were fitted with breathing apparatus and have thankfully made a full recovery.

The fire brigade took to Twitter to share details of the incident alongside a photograph of one of the lucky pups, where they said: "Overnight firefighters from Dolphins Barn & Tallaght fire stations were called to a house fire.

"No injuries reported & 2 family pets were taken to safety by firefighters in breathing apparatus".

The brigade were praised for their bravery and quick thinking, with many thanking them for saving the animals.

The dogs' owner, Jennifer, replied to Dublin Fire Brigade's orginal tweet thanking them for saving her dogs, saying "we cannot thank you enough. Could have been so much worse."

A community GoFundMe has been set up to assist the house owner in rebuilding his home which was reportedly destroyed by the blaze, with the fundraiser stating that "he almost lost his 2 best pals his dogs (sic}, never mind all the family memories inside the house".

"23 years of love happiness and dedication went into that house".

The GoFundMe can be found here.