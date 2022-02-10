EVERYONE'S FAVOURITE childhood toy is set to have a permanent store in Dublin this summer.

Danish brick creators LEGO will open its first ever Irish store on Dublin's Grafton Street.

The new Dublin LEGO store will feature the 'Retailtainment' concept which blends physical and digital experiences that allow shoppers to immerse themselves in the LEGO brick, as well as create personalised products.

There will also be free build challenges and other events held each month.

10 to 15 jobs are expected to be created when the new store opens.

Simone Sweeney, Vice President of Global LEGO Retail Development, said Dublin has been a part of LEGO Retail's expansion strategy for many years.

"The new LEGO Store will be amongst some of the biggest and best brands in Dublin, in a shopping district loved by many local families and visitors alike," Ms Sweeney said.

"The new LEGO Store in Dublin will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by endless play possibilities and for new builders to welcome them into a new exciting journey of discovery into the LEGO universe," she added.

The store will be located at 41 Grafton Street, which formerly was home to Topman, in a building which is owned by Irish Life Investment Managers.

The LEGO Group was founded in Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and its name derived from the two Danish words LEg GOdt, which mean 'Play Well'.

Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund in Denmark and its products are now sold in more than 140 countries worldwide.

LEGO already has several stores in the UK, with some located in Leicester Square in London, Stratford, London and Watford.

The company also has a theme park known as LEGOLand which has been operating in Windsor since 1996.