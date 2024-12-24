First supervised drug injecting centre opens in Ireland

IRELAND’S first supervised drug injecting centre has opened in Dublin.

The site, located in the city's Riverbank Centre, provides a supervised space where drug users can inject drugs under the care of trained medical professionals.

Minister of State Colm Burke granted an 18-month licence to the centre, which is a pilot facility being operated under Merchants Quay Ireland.

It has been operational since Sunday, December 22, and is designed to reduce the risk of overdoses among drug-users as well as the transmission of infectious diseases and the litter and anti-social behaviour associated with injecting drugs on the streets.

"I'm very pleased to grant the licence for Ireland’s first pilot supervised injecting facility,” Minister Burke said.

“The facility is a landmark development in our health-led approach to injecting drug use.

“It prioritises the health and social needs of people who inject drugs and reduces the stigma and marginalisation associated with on street injecting drug use.”

He added: "I have added conditions to the licence that emphasise a continuing and positive engagement with the local community and a holistic response to the needs preferences, beliefs, experiences and expertise of the patients who use the service.

"I commend the HSE and Merchants Quay Ireland for the development and delivery of this pilot service.

“I am particularly heartened that the facility will be able to open at a time of year when people who inject drugs face heightened isolation and vulnerability."

Ireland’s Labour party have welcomed the opening of the centre, describing the move as an “historic day” for the nation.

“This is a historic day for drug policy in Ireland,” Labour MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said.

“Supervised injection facilities have been proven to save lives, reduce overdose deaths, and offer humane and compassionate care to those struggling with addiction,” he added.

“In Ireland, we have the third-highest overdose rate in Europe,” he explained.

“Across the continent, over 80 supervised injection facilities have been established, and the evidence is clear: they prevent fatal overdoses, halt the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV, and clean up drug litter on our streets.

“Harm reduction works. It saves lives.”

Mr Ó Ríordáin has now called on the Irish Government to move further and establish similar sites in counties across the country.

“This opening represents a fundamental shift in how we treat addiction in this country, but it is just the beginning,” he said.

“We can’t stop here. Ireland has taken an important step, but now is the time to act with urgency and ambition.

“We must expand these facilities to other large urban centres and decriminalise drug use.

“The success of this centre must now pave the way for supervised injection facilities to be rolled out in other urban centres like Cork and Limerick.

“Our communities cannot afford to wait any longer.”