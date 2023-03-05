Five arrested after 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm discovered in Co. Tyrone
News

Five arrested after 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm discovered in Co. Tyrone

As well as drugs, police also recovered a suspected firearm and ammunition (Images: PSNI)

FIVE men have been arrested following the discovery of a 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

One of the men was detained by crew from a police helicopter, who had landed and given chase after spotting the suspect attempting to flee.

Detectives also recovered a firearm and ammunition from the property during the incident on Thursday.

Injury report

"Police received a report that a man had been injured at a property in the Tulnacross Road area on Thursday, March 2," said Detective Inspector Ryan.

"On arrival, officers uncovered a large and sophisticated cannabis farm.

"Further searches at the property also located a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

"These items have been seized for forensic examination, along with a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

"Colleagues from our Specialist Operations Branch Air Support Unit assisted officers on the ground by landing the helicopter in a nearby field and making a pursuit on foot, detaining one of the suspects.

"The men, aged 28, 36, 50 and two aged 29, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

'Only concern for profit'

DI Ryan urged anyone with information about drug-dealing to contact police.

"We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit," he said.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action.

"That call could make all the difference."

Anyone with information in relation to Thursday’s incident is asked to contact police on 101,  quoting reference number 1343 of 02/03/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

See More: Drug Seizure, PSNI

Related

Pair sentenced following drug and £20,000 cash trade
News 6 days ago

Pair sentenced following drug and £20,000 cash trade

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Large and sophisticated’ cannabis farm operation discovered in Co. Down
News 3 weeks ago

'Large and sophisticated’ cannabis farm operation discovered in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest made after €700,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin
News 1 month ago

Arrest made after €700,000 cocaine seizure in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

The tactics of utter futility
Comment 1 day ago

The tactics of utter futility

By: Joe Horgan

Police revisit scene one week on from 'cowardly' attempt to murder off-duty officer
News 3 days ago

Police revisit scene one week on from 'cowardly' attempt to murder off-duty officer

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irishman one of four people charged in Britain with people-smuggling offences
News 3 days ago

Irishman one of four people charged in Britain with people-smuggling offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Family's joy as date revealed for introduction of 'lifesaving' Dáithí's Law
News 3 days ago

Family's joy as date revealed for introduction of 'lifesaving' Dáithí's Law

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two more arrested by police investigating attempted murder of off-duty officer
News 3 days ago

Two more arrested by police investigating attempted murder of off-duty officer

By: Gerard Donaghy