Five arrested after 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm discovered in Co. Tyrone

FIVE men have been arrested following the discovery of a 'large and sophisticated' cannabis farm in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

One of the men was detained by crew from a police helicopter, who had landed and given chase after spotting the suspect attempting to flee.

Detectives also recovered a firearm and ammunition from the property during the incident on Thursday.

Injury report

"Police received a report that a man had been injured at a property in the Tulnacross Road area on Thursday, March 2," said Detective Inspector Ryan.

"On arrival, officers uncovered a large and sophisticated cannabis farm.

"Further searches at the property also located a suspected firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

"These items have been seized for forensic examination, along with a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

"Colleagues from our Specialist Operations Branch Air Support Unit assisted officers on the ground by landing the helicopter in a nearby field and making a pursuit on foot, detaining one of the suspects.

"The men, aged 28, 36, 50 and two aged 29, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

'Only concern for profit'

DI Ryan urged anyone with information about drug-dealing to contact police.

"We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit," he said.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action.

"That call could make all the difference."

Anyone with information in relation to Thursday’s incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1343 of 02/03/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.