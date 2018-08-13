Five people hospitalised in Co Down crash
News

Five people hospitalised in Co Down crash

FIVE people have been taken to hospital following a crash in County Down.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning in Kilkeel, Co. Down.

A Seat Leon containing five occupants - three males and two females all aged in their teens and early 20's - collided with a wall on the Newry Road in the town at around 2.50am.

Four of the occupants sustained serious injuries.

Police attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

