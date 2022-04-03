Police in Merseyside investigating rape of teenage girl arrest Co. Down man

DETECTIVES in Merseyside investigating after a teenage girl from Wirral was reportedly groomed, raped and sexually assaulted have arrested a man from Northern Ireland.

David Joseph McMullan, 32, of Demesne View, Downpatrick, Co. Down, was arrested after officers from Merseyside Police travelled to Northern Ireland and executed a warrant on Monday, March 28.

He was charged with 14 offences including rape, sexual assault by penetration, sexual grooming of a girl under 16 and administering a substance with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity.

The girl, now 15, reported to her school that she had been subject to sexual offences by a man since 2019.

Mr McMullan was remanded in custody before appearing at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 30.

Merseyside Police have urged any victims of Child Sexual Exploitation to contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.