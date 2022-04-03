Police in Merseyside investigating rape of teenage girl arrest Co. Down man
News

Police in Merseyside investigating rape of teenage girl arrest Co. Down man

DETECTIVES in Merseyside investigating after a teenage girl from Wirral was reportedly groomed, raped and sexually assaulted have arrested a man from Northern Ireland.

David Joseph McMullan, 32, of Demesne View, Downpatrick, Co. Down, was arrested after officers from Merseyside Police travelled to Northern Ireland and executed a warrant on Monday, March 28.

He was charged with 14 offences including rape, sexual assault by penetration, sexual grooming of a girl under 16 and administering a substance with intent to stupefy/overpower to allow sexual activity.

The girl, now 15, reported to her school that she had been subject to sexual offences by a man since 2019.

Mr McMullan was remanded in custody before appearing at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 30.

Merseyside Police have urged any victims of Child Sexual Exploitation to contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See More: County Down, Merseyside Police

Related

WATCH: County Down man hailed as hero for daring rescue of dog tangled in rope in freezing water
News 1 year ago

WATCH: County Down man hailed as hero for daring rescue of dog tangled in rope in freezing water

By: Rachael O'Connor

Tragedy as 2,000 pedigree sows and piglets killed in farm fire in County Down
News 1 year ago

Tragedy as 2,000 pedigree sows and piglets killed in farm fire in County Down

By: Rachael O'Connor

'They took my innocence' - County Down couple jailed over child sexual offences
News 2 years ago

'They took my innocence' - County Down couple jailed over child sexual offences

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

UUP leader says 'no united Ireland in my children's lifetime' at manifesto launch
News 3 hours ago

UUP leader says 'no united Ireland in my children's lifetime' at manifesto launch

By: Gerard Donaghy

One dead and three injured in single-vehicle collision in Tipperary
News 6 hours ago

One dead and three injured in single-vehicle collision in Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

England's Charlie Ewels has revealed how ended up giving Ireland's James Ryan a head injury
Sport 20 hours ago

England's Charlie Ewels has revealed how ended up giving Ireland's James Ryan a head injury

By: Conor O'Donoghue

London Irish have named the squad that will take on Harlequins
Sport 1 day ago

London Irish have named the squad that will take on Harlequins

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic
Sport 1 day ago

Alfredo Morelos will miss the Old Firm game against Celtic

By: Conor O'Donoghue