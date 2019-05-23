A flamingo at a zoo in Illinois has been put down after a child threw a rock at it
News

A flamingo at a zoo in Illinois has been put down after a child threw a rock at it

A FLAMINGO has been put to sleep after a child threw a rock into the enclosure and accidentally injured it.

The child, who was on a school trip, was allegedly trying to skip a stone across the lake of the flamingo exhibit when the rock struck one of the birds and broke its leg.

Staff at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois, decided that the best course of action was to euthanise the bird due to the severity of the injuries.

Flamingos, like the ones pictured here in Cyprus, can be found around the Medittaranean Sea, in Africa, India and the Middle East
Advertisement

Jay Tetzloff, the zoo’s director, said: “A juvenile guest accidentally injured a flamingo on monday by skipping a rock into the habitat.

“This was a truly unfortunate accident, and we are working with the juvenile’s family to move forward,” he added.

He refused to divulge the age of the child but insisted that the incident could be turned into a learning experience for all those involved.

Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington, Illinois

The flamingo exhibit at Miller Park zoo opened in 2016 and contains around 25 greater flamingos - the largest species of flamingo - which can be found in Africa, India, the Middle East as well as parts of southern Europe.

There have been recorded sightings of the birds as far north as The Netherlands.

Advertisement

On average, flamingos live for up to 30 years but those in captivity can live for up to 60 years.

They achieve their distinctive pink plumage through a diet of algae and larvae, which they filter out of the water. They are actually born grey in colour.

See More: Animal, Animal Cruelty, Dead Animals, Flamingo, Tragedy, Zoo

Related

Pet Festival to take place in Dublin this weekend
News 1 week ago

Pet Festival to take place in Dublin this weekend

By: Harry Brent

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best
News 2 hours ago

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best

By: Aidan Lonergan

UK’s Eurovision goes from bad to worse after Michael Rice’s entry is deducted 5 points
News 3 hours ago

UK’s Eurovision goes from bad to worse after Michael Rice’s entry is deducted 5 points

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

RBS-backed digital banking app Loot enters administration
News 1 hour ago

RBS-backed digital banking app Loot enters administration

By: Aidan Lonergan

Bizarre 'smashing' video from Dublin MEP candidate Ben Gilroy goes viral
News 4 hours ago

Bizarre 'smashing' video from Dublin MEP candidate Ben Gilroy goes viral

By: Jack Beresford

‘F**k you! F**k you punk!’ – Jason Momoa rages at Game of Thrones finale
News 5 hours ago

‘F**k you! F**k you punk!’ – Jason Momoa rages at Game of Thrones finale

By: Jack Beresford

Theresa May 'to resign as UK Prime Minister TONIGHT' after Brexit backfire – reports
News 20 hours ago

Theresa May 'to resign as UK Prime Minister TONIGHT' after Brexit backfire – reports

By: Aidan Lonergan

President Michael Higgins signs new Bill extending parental leave into Irish law
News 21 hours ago

President Michael Higgins signs new Bill extending parental leave into Irish law

By: Aidan Lonergan