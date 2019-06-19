Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine
News

Flight MH17: Four people charged with murder after passenger plane was shot down over Ukraine

FOUR PEOPLE have been charged with the murder of 298 passengers and crew of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 after it was shot out of the sky while flying over Ukraine.

Three Russian men and a Ukranian man have been identified as the culprits and will now face murder trials following an investigation by Dutch authorities.

The plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014 and was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile as it travelled over an area of Ukraine held by pro-Russian separatists.

The suspects' names and faces were released at a media conference
Advertisement

Arrest warrants have been issued for Igor Girkin, Sergey Dublinskiy, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko and their names have been added to the international wanted list.

Dutch prosecutor Fred Westerbeke today said they were the “four who will be held accountable for bringing the deadly weapon, the BUK Telar, into eastern Ukraine.”

The same investigation team said in May 2018 that the BUK anti-aircraft missile which hit the Boeing 777 had originated from the 53rd Russian military brigade based in Russia’s southwestern city of Kursk.

The plane was downed just a few miles from the Ukrainian-Russian border

As you might expect, Ukrainians are laying the blame at the feet of the Russians, while the Russians are blaming Kiev.

Either way, with the four men responsible finally identified, justice can be now be served to those who died.

Advertisement

The men are due in court in March next year, but because neither Ukraine nor Russia recognise extradition order, the suspects are likely to be tried in absentia, with the whereabouts of all four men unconfirmed.

Around two-thirds of those aboard the flight were Dutch natives while 38 Australians were also on board.

See More: Aeroplane, Arrest Warrant, International Wanted List, MH17, Malaysian Airlines, Murder Charges, Plane Crash, Russia, Ukraine

Related

'Smelly' passenger who forced plane to make emergency landing dies from flesh-eating bug
News 11 months ago

'Smelly' passenger who forced plane to make emergency landing dies from flesh-eating bug

By: Jack Beresford

More than half a million people have applied for Irish passports so far in 2019 as Brexit looms
News 7 hours ago

More than half a million people have applied for Irish passports so far in 2019 as Brexit looms

By: Aidan Lonergan

Loyal dog leads Gardaí to his elderly owner after he fell into ditch – then refuses to leave ambulance's side
News 9 hours ago

Loyal dog leads Gardaí to his elderly owner after he fell into ditch – then refuses to leave ambulance's side

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research
News 23 hours ago

Dogs’ eyes have evolved to communicate with humans according to new research

By: Harry Brent

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy
News 1 day ago

Irish public asked to help name ‘mischievous’ new garda puppy

By: Harry Brent

Majority of Tory party members would be happy to see Northern Ireland leave the UK if they got Brexit
News 1 day ago

Majority of Tory party members would be happy to see Northern Ireland leave the UK if they got Brexit

By: Harry Brent

Irish cricket star Eoin Morgan breaks world record for sixes as England captain hits 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan
News 1 day ago

Irish cricket star Eoin Morgan breaks world record for sixes as England captain hits 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ana Kriegel verdict: Two teenage boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl, 14, in abandoned Dublin farmhouse
News 1 day ago

Ana Kriegel verdict: Two teenage boys found guilty of murdering schoolgirl, 14, in abandoned Dublin farmhouse

By: Aidan Lonergan