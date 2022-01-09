Footballer Benjamin Mendy released on bail following rape charges
Footballer Benjamin Mendy released on bail following rape charges

Mendy playing for Manchester City against Leicester in the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on August 7, 2021 (Image: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER CITY footballer Benjamin Mendy, who has been charged with seven counts of rape, has been released on bail.

Mr Mendy, who has been held in custody since August 26, 2021, was released following a bail hearing at Chester Crown Court on Friday.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been told he must live at his home address, surrender his passport and not contact complainants.

The seven counts of rape Mr Mendy has been charged with are alleged to have happened on three separate occasions — October 11, 2020, July 24, 2021 and August 23, 2021.

He has also been charged with one count of sexual assault, alleged to have occurred on January 2, 2021.

Mr Mendy, who has been denied bail on three previous occasions, has been bailed until at least January 24, when he will face a pre-trial hearing.

His trial, due to take place this month, has now been pushed back until June 27.

The player, signed from Monaco in 2017 for £52m, was suspended by Manchester City after he was charged.

