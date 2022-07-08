Former Japanese prime minister dies after being shot twice during speech
News

Former Japanese prime minister dies after being shot twice during speech

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 28: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a press conference at the prime minister official residence on August 28, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot this morning while delivering a speech. (Photo by Franck Robichon - Pool/Getty Images)

JAPAN'S FORMER prime minister Shinzo Abe has died in hospital after he was shot at a political campaign event.

The news was confirmed by public broadcaster NHK and Jiji news agency.

“According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former prime minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67,” NHK said.

Abe was shot at twice causing him to fall to the ground, while making a campaign speech ahead of this Sunday’s upper house elections.

Security officials at the scene tackled the gunman, and the 41-year-old suspect is now in police custody.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida condemned the attack, saying: "It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated."

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister until he resigned from the position in 2020.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin earlier tweeted after news of the shooting broke, saying:

See More: Japan, Prime Minister

Related

Drinking beer may improve concentration and reduce risk of dementia, scientists say
News 11 months ago

Drinking beer may improve concentration and reduce risk of dementia, scientists say

By: Jack Beresford

Piers Morgan says 'no one cares' about Tokyo Olympics and slams athletes for 'celebrating coming 3rd'
News 11 months ago

Piers Morgan says 'no one cares' about Tokyo Olympics and slams athletes for 'celebrating coming 3rd'

By: Harry Brent

Scientists explain the physics behind a perfectly poured pint of Guinness
News 1 year ago

Scientists explain the physics behind a perfectly poured pint of Guinness

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Dates and kick-off times confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round
Uncategorized 7 hours ago

Dates and kick-off times confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Former Ireland player and coach Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction'
Sport 10 hours ago

Former Ireland player and coach Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Danny Mandroiu has joined Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers
Sport 11 hours ago

ICYMI: Danny Mandroiu has joined Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Exiles sign Isaac Miller I’m sure he will have a positive impact on the squad says Declan Kidney
Sport 12 hours ago

Exiles sign Isaac Miller I’m sure he will have a positive impact on the squad says Declan Kidney

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson join the cast of Top Boy
Entertainment 1 day ago

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson join the cast of Top Boy

By: Connell McHugh