Taoiseach to visit Japan and Singapore next week
News

AN TAOISEACH Micheál Martin will travel to Japan and Singapore for an official visit next week, from 19 to 22 July.

The key objectives of the visit will be to reinforce bilateral relationships and to signal Ireland’s deep commitment to engagement with both countries, and to growing the country's relationship with the Asia-Pacific region.

In Tokyo, the Taoiseach will meet with political representatives, the business community and members of the Irish diaspora. The Taoiseach will also meet with Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida to discuss the long and well-established political and economic relationship between Ireland and Japan and to explore opportunities to bring relations and exchanges to a new, higher level.

He will also express sincere condolences to the Prime Minister and the people of Japan on the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which has shocked the world.

The Taoiseach will visit the site of the new Ireland House in Tokyo which is due for completion in 2024 under the Government’s Global Ireland Strategy.

In Singapore, the Taoiseach will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Mr Lawrence Wong. He will also meet with a number of Irish companies operating in Singapore, engage with the Irish community and visit Changi Chapel and Museum.

This is the first visit to Japan by a Taoiseach since 2013 and the first to Singapore since 2004.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said:

"I am greatly looking forward to my visit to Japan and Singapore, two nations with which we in Ireland have much in common.

"While there, I expect to discuss Russia's immoral and inhumane invasion of Ukraine, the impact of which is being felt all around the world."

He said they will also discus global challenges, maintaining economic growth, restoring broken supply chains and how the nations can work together on climate change.

"Our Global Ireland Asia Pacific Strategy seeks to deepen our links across the region, and this trip will be an opportunity to create even more opportunities for our countries to work together," he finished.

