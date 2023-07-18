Former Northern Ireland footballer and Puskás Award nominee bailed over alleged Twelfth assault

A FORMER Northern Ireland international and Puskás Award nominee has been bailed over an alleged assault carried out on the Twelfth.

BBC News reports that Billie Simpson, 31, was arrested on Sunday following a report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12.

The arrest followed footage shared on social media appearing to show an altercation between a woman and a man.

Later in the clip, the man can be seen lying on the ground.

Police said on Sunday that a 31-year-old woman had been taken into custody and was assisting police with their enquiries.

An updated statement on Monday added that the woman had since been released.

"A 31-year-old woman arrested following the report of an assault in the Sandy Row area of south Belfast on July 12, has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries," read the statement.

Ms Simpson, who previously played for Cliftonville Ladies, was nominated for the 2019 Puskás Award for the best goal of the year for her strike against Sion Swifts Ladies.

The midfielder was shortlisted for the honour — named after Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás — alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovíc.