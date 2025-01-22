Four men appear in court after being arrested for disruptive behaviour at Dublin Airport
News

Four men appear in court after being arrested for disruptive behaviour at Dublin Airport

File photo: Dublin Airport (Image: Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie)

FOUR men have appeared in court after being arrested for disruptive behaviour at Dublin Airport this morning.

The four men, aged in their late 30s and 40s, were arrested for breaches of the Air Navigation and Transport Act and were disembarked from a flight that was due to depart for London.

Following their arrests shortly after 9am, the four men appeared at Dublin District Court.

The Irish Mirror reports that the men were intending to fly to London for the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

It adds that the four were granted bail at €200 each.

