Driver arrested after man dies in Co. Down collision
News

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Down.

The man was a front-seat passenger in the car when the collision occurred in the Hilltown area in the early hours of Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old male, has been arrested.

"Police received a report shortly before 2am on Saturday morning that a grey-coloured Volkwagen Golf had been involved in a collision on the Kilkeel Road," said Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services.

"The front-seat passenger of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene whilst the driver, a man aged 18, was arrested and remains in custody at this time.

"The Kilkeel Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues."

Witnesses or anyone who captured footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CW 109 of April 5.

