Four people arrested following armed robbery
Four people arrested following armed robbery

Three men and one woman were arrested in relation to the case.

An Garda Síochána investigating the armed robbery have arrested four people in connection with the incident.

Two men, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, entered Topaz in Tinryland in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One gunshot was fired during the robbery but no one was injured.

The thieves made their getaway in a Volkswagon Golf with stolen cash.

3 men and 1 woman, all understood to be in their 20s, were arrested by local Gardaí and were detained at Carlow Garda Station.

The four people are due to appear before a sitting of Carlow District Court on Friday morning, charged in connection with the case.

