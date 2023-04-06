Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint

AN investigation is underway after a shopkeeper was robbed at knifepoint yesgerday afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for information following the armed robbery which happened in east Belfast on Wednesday, April 5.

The PSNI's Detective Sergeant Ash said: "It was reported just before 3.30pm that a man had entered a shop in the Belmont Road area, armed with a knife, and demanded staff hand over cigarettes and cash.

"It is believed that he then fled on foot in the direction of the Holywood Road.”

"The suspect is described as being around 5' 11" tall and of thin build, wearing a grey and black coat, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.”

He added: “Thankfully, a member of staff and customers who were present at the time were physically unharmed, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1257 of 5/4/23."

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.