Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint
News

Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint

AN investigation is underway after a shopkeeper was robbed at knifepoint yesgerday afternoon.

Detectives are appealing for information following the armed robbery which happened in east Belfast on Wednesday, April 5.

The PSNI's Detective Sergeant Ash said: "It was reported just before 3.30pm that a man had entered a shop in the Belmont Road area, armed with a knife, and demanded staff hand over cigarettes and cash.

"It is believed that he then fled on foot in the direction of the Holywood Road.”

"The suspect is described as being around 5' 11" tall and of thin build, wearing a grey and black coat, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.”

He added: “Thankfully, a member of staff and customers who were present at the time were physically unharmed, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other video footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1257 of 5/4/23."

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

See More: Armed Robbery, Belfast, PSNI, Shopkeeper

Related

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car
News 3 years ago

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car

By: Harry Brent

Woman run over and killed by getaway driver after armed robbery in Dublin
News 3 years ago

Woman run over and killed by getaway driver after armed robbery in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Gang armed with a machete and a hammer rob Co Tyrone post office
News 3 years ago

Gang armed with a machete and a hammer rob Co Tyrone post office

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ireland prepares to welcome ‘great Irish-American’ President Biden home
News 2 hours ago

Ireland prepares to welcome ‘great Irish-American’ President Biden home

By: Fiona Audley

Suspect sought after man stabbed in face in Belfast
News 13 hours ago

Suspect sought after man stabbed in face in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Do we blame the message and the messenger?
Comment 18 hours ago

Do we blame the message and the messenger?

By: Joe Horgan

Policing the police
Comment 18 hours ago

Policing the police

By: Paul Donovan

Man and woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth £300k seized
News 1 day ago

Man and woman arrested after cocaine and cannabis worth £300k seized

By: Irish Post