Boy, 16, among three people arrested following armed robbery at petrol station

THREE people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Northern Ireland.

PSNI officers were alerted after three people wearing masks entered the filling station in Banbridge, Co. Down at around 10pm last night.

The robbers, who were also wearing gloves, were armed with weapons and threatened staff members before reaching under a protective screen and removing money form a till.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed: “One of the suspects also walked around the back of the counter and removed a sum of money from a till. They then made off on foot.

“Two staff members, whilst physically unharmed, were left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.”

Police have since made three arrests.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy, 31-year-old man and 39-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.”

He added: “Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage that can help with enquiries - to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2094 of 19/04/23.”