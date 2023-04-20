Boy, 16, among three people arrested following armed robbery at petrol station
News

Boy, 16, among three people arrested following armed robbery at petrol station

THREE people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a petrol station in Northern Ireland.

PSNI officers were alerted after three people wearing masks entered the filling station in Banbridge, Co. Down at around 10pm last night.

The robbers, who were also wearing gloves, were armed with weapons and threatened staff members before reaching under a protective screen and removing money form a till.

In a statement, the PSNI confirmed: “One of the suspects also walked around the back of the counter and removed a sum of money from a till. They then made off on foot.

“Two staff members, whilst physically unharmed, were left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.”

Police have since made three arrests.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy, 31-year-old man and 39-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.”

He added: “Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage that can help with enquiries - to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2094 of 19/04/23.”

See More: Armed Robbery, Banbridge, Northern Ireland, PSNI, Petrol Station

Related

Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint
News 2 weeks ago

Staff and customers left badly shaken after shopkeeper robbed at knifepoint

By: Irish Post

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car
News 3 years ago

Dublin school pays tribute to special needs teacher who died after being hit by getaway car

By: Harry Brent

Woman run over and killed by getaway driver after armed robbery in Dublin
News 3 years ago

Woman run over and killed by getaway driver after armed robbery in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Prime Minister and Taoiseach pledge to bring power sharing back to Northern Ireland ‘as soon as possible’
News 3 hours ago

Prime Minister and Taoiseach pledge to bring power sharing back to Northern Ireland ‘as soon as possible’

By: Fiona Audley

Rishi Sunak urges unionists to return to power-sharing in Good Friday Agreement speech
News 17 hours ago

Rishi Sunak urges unionists to return to power-sharing in Good Friday Agreement speech

By: Gerard Donaghy

Former police detention officer sentenced over messages in support of UDA
News 20 hours ago

Former police detention officer sentenced over messages in support of UDA

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman arrested after man stabbed in Co. Derry
News 21 hours ago

Woman arrested after man stabbed in Co. Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

New drama at Southwark Playhouse, London focuses on a historic fight against apartheid
Entertainment 21 hours ago

New drama at Southwark Playhouse, London focuses on a historic fight against apartheid

By: Catriona Gray