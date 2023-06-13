Investigation launched after man armed with spanner robs shop

POLICE have launched an investigation after a store in Co. Tyrone was robbed by a man armed with a spanner.

PSNI detectives are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at a commercial premises in the Main Street area of Coalisland on Monday, June 12.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ryan said: “At around 9:15pm, it was reported that a man has entered a shop in the area armed with a spanner.

“It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.”

The man is described as being aged in his late 30s or early 40s, around 6ft in height and of slim build.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face, with a black face mask underneath and black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2253 12/06/23,” the PSNI states.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”