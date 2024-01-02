Free contraception extended to women aged up to 31 in Ireland

FREE contraception is now available for females aged 17 to 31 in Ireland.

The latest extension of the existing scheme, which came into effect on January 1, now includes women aged 31, a move previously announced in Ireland’s budget 2024 statement.

First launched in September 2022, Ireland's free contraception scheme was initially available to those aged 17 to 25 years old.

Last year it expanded to include 26 to 30-year-olds.

As of this week, access to free contraception now includes women aged 31.

"I am delighted to announce the further expansion of the free contraception scheme to those aged 31,” Ireland’s Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said.

“Incrementally improving access to contraception is a key priority for this government, supporting positive sexual health and choice in family planning,” he added.

“The scheme is an important support for women’s health, and for equality, given that the costs of contraception are typically faced by women.

“Moreover, in the context of current cost-of-living pressures, this is another support for women and their families that reduces costs."

The free contraception scheme is open to women, girls and other people identifying as transgender or non-binary, who are ordinarily resident in Ireland and for whom prescription contraception is deemed suitable by their doctors.

Some €41.5million has been allocated by the Irish Government to support the scheme in 2024, which covers the cost of consultations with GPs, family planning, student health and primary care centres, and prescriptions for the contraceptive options available through the Health Service Executive (HSE).

These options include long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs) and emergency contraception as well as the oral contraceptive pill, patch and ring.

LARC fittings, removals, injections and checks are also free of charge under the scheme.