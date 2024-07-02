Free contraception scheme extension takes effect in Ireland at a cost of €48m

THE extension of free contraception to women aged 32-35 has taken effect in Ireland this week.

From yesterday (July 1) the service, which provides free contraception options to women across the country, was expanded to include those up to the age of 35.

The move means that all women aged 17 to 35 are now supported under the service, which covers the cost of consultations with GPs, family planning, student health and primary care centres, and prescriptions for contraception on the Health Service Executive (HSE) Re-Imbursement List.

It is being supported by a cost injection of €48m by the Irish government.

“Improving access to contraception is a government priority and I’m delighted with the success of the Free Contraception Scheme to date,” Ireland’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

“Almost 2,400 GPs and 2,050 pharmacies offer services under the scheme, with more than 189,000 women accessing these services in 2023,” he explained.

"Supported by approximately €48million in funding for 2024, we’re now in a position to extend these services to women aged 32 to 35.

"We know that many women in this age group may be planning to start families, with 33 years being the average age to give birth.

“However, it is important that we continue to support women in providing equitable access to services that allow them to control their reproductive health, avoid unintended pregnancies, and to use hormonal contraceptives to treat adverse symptoms of periods."

The free contraception service is available to “women, girls and other people identifying as transgender or non-binary, who are ordinarily resident in Ireland and for whom prescription contraception is deemed suitable by their doctors” the Department of Health has confirmed.

First introduced in Ireland in September 2022, the scheme was initially for those aged 17 to 25.

it expanded to include 26-30-year-olds in 2023 and was further expanded to include women aged 31 in January 2024.