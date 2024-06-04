Free contraception extended to women aged 32-35 in Ireland
FREE contraception will be extended to women aged between 32 and 35 in Ireland.

The move, which takes effect next month, was announced by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today.

It means all women aged 17 to 35 can now avail of free contraception across the country.

"Gender should not be a barrier to healthcare, and I firmly believe that the Free Contraception Scheme is a landmark initiative that empowers women, enabling them to make choices about their reproductive health without any financial burden,” Minister Donnelly said.

The extension, which will be effective from July 1, will be funded by a €4m investment to Ireland’s Women’s Health Fund, under the Women’s Health Action Plan 2024-2025.

Some €48m has now been allocated to the scheme to cover its services this year.

"Demand for this service is evident, and we are responding to that demand by extending services to women aged 32 to 35 inclusive from July 1,” Minister Donnelly explained.

“We know that many women in this age group may be planning to start families, with 33 years being the average age of a first-time mother.

"However, it is important that we support all women in providing equitable access to services that allow them to control their reproductive health and avoid unintended pregnancies,” he added.

“Hormonal contraception is also used to treat the adverse symptoms of periods such as pain and heavy bleeding, so I’m pleased that the Free Contraception Scheme will now also provide this treatment for free to women aged 32-35.

"Amid continuing cost-of-living pressures, this scheme is a significant step forward in our efforts to provide a quality, equitable health service for all."

Ireland’s Free Contraception Scheme was first introduced in September 2022, initially for those aged 17 to 25, and expanded to include 26-30-year-olds in 2023.

It was further expanded to include women aged 31 in January 2024.

The scheme covers the cost of consultations with GPs, family planning, student health and primary care centres, and prescriptions for the of contraceptive options available on the Health Service Executive (HSE) Re-Imbursement List.

These options include long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs). LARCs include injections, implants, and hormonal and copper intra-uterine devices and systems (coils).

The scheme also includes emergency contraception in addition to the oral contraceptive pill, patch and ring. LARC fittings, removals, injections and checks are also free of charge under the scheme.

