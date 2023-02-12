Fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy on 30th anniversary of Cork man's disappearance

GARDAÍ have issued a fresh appeal for information on Frank McCarthy, who disappeared 30 years ago today.

Mr McCarthy was 23 when he was last seen on Friday, February 12, 1993.

A month after his disappearance, Mr McCarthy's family received an anonymous phone call claiming he was dead, however no trace of him has ever been found.

Appeal

In a statement, gardái said that due to the passage of time, people may now be in a position to provide investigators with information.

"Frank's family and An Garda Síochána are seeking to speak with any person with any information on Frank's whereabouts or who may have information relating to his movements on the night he went missing," read the statement.

"With the passage of time, there may now be people in a position to come forward to gardaí.

"Any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcome by the investigation team and Frank's family.

"This information will be treated in the strictest confidence."

Disappearance

Mr McCarthy was last seen by his mother on Friday, February 12, 1993, at approximately 6.30pm as he was leaving his home in Mayfield, Cork.

He headed for a local shortcut through a nearby field which led to Mayfield Business Park, walking in the direction of Mayfield Shopping Centre.

When last seen, Mr McCarthy was wearing navy tracksuit pants, a green sweater, a wine-coloured three-quarter-length jacket and white runners.

He is described as being 5' 10" in height with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.