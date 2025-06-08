Funeral details announced for Belfast woman as son charged with murder
News

Funeral details announced for Belfast woman as son charged with murder

THE FUNERAL details of a woman murdered in her Belfast home earlier this week have been announced just days after her son was charged in relation to her death.

Mary Green, known as Marie, was pronounced dead at the scene in a house at the Shore Road area of north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday.

A notice on Funeral Times reports that a service of thanksgiving is due to held for the 71-year-old at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium next Friday, June 13.

"Marie you are forever in our hearts," added the notice.

Her son, Lewis Green, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder and non-fatal strangulation.

He has also been charged with common assault on another person in connection with the investigation.

Green was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.

See More: Belfast

Related

Investigation after 5G mast set on fire in 'deliberate ignition'
News 7 hours ago

Investigation after 5G mast set on fire in 'deliberate ignition'

By: Gerard Donaghy

British Government must ‘honour its commitments’ on Casement Park
Sport 3 days ago

British Government must ‘honour its commitments’ on Casement Park

By: Fiona Audley

Murder investigation launched following death of 71-year-old woman in Belfast
News 4 days ago

Murder investigation launched following death of 71-year-old woman in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man jailed for 19 years for murder of 'fearless' mother of four
News 10 hours ago

Man jailed for 19 years for murder of 'fearless' mother of four

By: Gerard Donaghy

The best new Irish music releases
Entertainment 1 day ago

The best new Irish music releases

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Last orders for Irish pubs?
Comment 1 day ago

Last orders for Irish pubs?

By: Joe Horgan

Face to face with the Ulster warlord
Comment 1 day ago

Face to face with the Ulster warlord

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Birmingham’s Balti, blinders and Irish backbone
Travel 2 days ago

Birmingham’s Balti, blinders and Irish backbone

By: James Ruddy

Bloomsday in an English graveyard
Entertainment 2 days ago

Bloomsday in an English graveyard

By: Irish Post