Funeral details announced for Belfast woman as son charged with murder

THE FUNERAL details of a woman murdered in her Belfast home earlier this week have been announced just days after her son was charged in relation to her death.

Mary Green, known as Marie, was pronounced dead at the scene in a house at the Shore Road area of north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday.

A notice on Funeral Times reports that a service of thanksgiving is due to held for the 71-year-old at Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium next Friday, June 13.

"Marie you are forever in our hearts," added the notice.

Her son, Lewis Green, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder and non-fatal strangulation.

He has also been charged with common assault on another person in connection with the investigation.

Green was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.