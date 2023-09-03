Funeral Mass to be held today for couple and grandson who died in Cashel collision

THE FUNERAL of a couple and their young grandson who died in a collision in Co. Tipperary will take place today.

Thomas Reilly, 45, Bridget Reilly, 46, and their three-year-old grandson Tom lost their lives when the car they were travelling in struck a wall near Cashel on Tuesday.

It comes at the end of a week that has seen the funerals of four young people who died in a separate collision in Clonmel on Friday, August 25.

Fr Enda Brady, who led a vigil for the Reilly family at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel on Thursday, will be the principal celebrant for Sunday's service.

Fr Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, will preside at the Mass.

"May those who have died be welcomed into God's heavenly peace," he said in a statement this week.

"May their souls and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace."

The funeral Mass will take place at 2pm, with burial afterwards at Cormac’s Cemetery in Cashel.