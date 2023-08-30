'So many lives shattered': Couple and three-year-old grandson who died in Tipperary collision named

A COUPLE and their young grandson who died in a collision in Co. Tipperary on Tuesday evening have been named.

Thomas O'Reilly, 45, Bridget O'Reilly, 46, and Tom O'Reilly, aged three, lost their lives when the car they were travelling in struck a wall near Cashel.

Two other family members, a man and woman, both aged 22, remain in hospital.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane said gardaí would support the family and the wider community over the difficult times ahead.

"Our local community here in Cashel is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic road traffic collision involving five members of one family, with three deceased," he said.

"I have spoken with the family of the deceased this morning, a family that is devastated by this terrible incident.

"I assured the family and I want to assure the community that local gardaí here in South Tipperary are here to support them and the community, as we all come to terms with this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months."

Second tragedy

The incident came just four days after four young people died in a collision in Clonmel on Friday evening.

Luke McSweeney, 24, his sister Grace McSweeney, 18, and their friends, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, both 18, died as they were heading out to celebrate the girls' Leaving Cert results.

In a statement on social media, Independent TD Mattie McGrath expressed his grief at the recent tragedies.

"The number of young lives lost on Tipperary roads this week simply doesn't bear thinking of, so many lives shattered, hearts broken and futures wiped away in the blink of an eye," he wrote.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and wish a speedy recovery to those left injured.

"Their pain must be unbearable and you are in the hearts and prayers of the entire community."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also offered his sympathies.

"My sincere condolences to the friends and family of the people killed in the road incident in Cashel. May they rest in peace," he tweeted.

"My thoughts are with everyone in Tipperary with this awful news coming so soon after the tragic deaths in Clonmel."

A vigil is due to take place tomorrow at 3pm at St John the Baptist Church in Cashel.

Investigation

Tuesday’s collision occurred shortly before 9pm at Windmill, Knockbulloge, Cashel.

The remains of the deceased were taken to Waterford University Hospital where post mortems are taking place today.

The road at Windmill remains closed while a technical and forensic examination is carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to provide support to the family and update them on the course of the investigation.

An incident room has been set up at Cahir Garda Station.

Anyone who was driving between Golden and Cashel from 8.15-8.45pm on Tuesday and who may have any camera footage is asked to contact the investigation team at Cahir.

Anyone with information should contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.