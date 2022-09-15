Funeral of two children who died in car fire to take place today

THE FUNERAL of two children who died in a car fire in Westmeath last week will take place today.
Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year-old brother, Mikey, died on Friday afternoon after a car fire in Multyfarnham.
Their mother was also in the car but survived the fire and is still being treated in hospital.
The funeral will take place in St Mel's Cathedral in Longford town at 11am, with interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery.
Parish Priest of Killoe in Co Longford Fr Sean Casey will be the chief celebrant at today's funeral mass.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said investigating officers were keen to view any dash-cam footage captured by passing motorists on Friday and also keen to speak to any other members of the public who may have information that could assist the inquiry.
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Lacken, Multyfarnham area between 2pm and 4pm on Friday to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.