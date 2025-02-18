Funfair firm and engineer sentenced after faulty ride injured passengers

A FUNFAIR operator and an engineer have been sentenced after a ride malfunctioned injuring numerous adults and children on board.

The incident happened at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim on July 24, 2021.

A sentencing hearing took place at Belfast Crown Court on February 14, 2025.

Global Events and Attractions Ltd, the Scottish-based firm responsible for the ride, had previously pleaded guilty to the failure to ensure the health and safety of its employees, by failing to provide and maintain a safe system of work.

The firm, which has since gone into administration, also pleaded guilty to the same offence but in respect of non-employees.

They were fined £30,000.

Engineer Jeff Johnson, 73, from Millisle in C0. Down, was employed by Global Events to carry out health and safety checks on the ride.

He pleaded guilty to the failure to ensure the health and safety of others affected, by failing to provide and maintain a safe system of work.

He was given a 12-month custodial sentence suspended for two years.

“Following an investigation into the circumstances of the accident by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), the health and safety failings were discovered, along with a lack of documentation to help employees in understanding how the machine should be operated and how to operate it safely,” Graham Cardwell, Senior Public Prosecutor for Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service, said this week.

“The incident took place when members of the public were attending Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim,” he explained.

“Due to the offences committed by the two defendants, the adults and children were injured on the 53-metre-tall amusement ride and put in substantial danger.”

He added: “The PPS carefully considered all the available evidence submitted by HSENI and took decisions to prosecute the two defendants.

"Following the decision to prosecute, we were made aware that Global Events and Attractions Ltd had gone into administration in Scotland.

“However, due to the public importance in the case, PPS applied to the Sheriff’s Court in Scotland for permission to continue with prosecution.

“It is hoped the conclusion of this case will ensure others in this industry are deterred from putting the public at risk of injury or worse, by thorough and scrupulous adherence to health and safety law.

“My thoughts are with the people injured in what would have been a frightening ordeal.”