Further four people arrested in ongoing investigation into Dublin riots

FOUR people have been arrested in Dublin this week in connection with the riots that erupted in the city nearly a year ago.

Gardaí in Store Street conducted a number of search operations in the Irish capital yesterday.

During the searches, four males, aged in their 30s, 20s, late teens and one juvenile, were arrested in connection with the riots which broke out on November 23, 2023 in the city centre.

Violence and disorder broke out on the streets after three children and a teacher were injured in a stabbing attack outside a city centre primary school.

Four males have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigations into the Dublin riots in November of last year

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the force confirmed.

“This brings the number of arrests in this ongoing investigation to 57,” the police force said in a statement.

“All four persons are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda stations in Dublin,” they added.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the riots to come forward.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to anyone with information about the events on that day, or anyone involved in organising or participating in these events, to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they state.

