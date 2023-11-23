Three children taken to hospital following suspected stabbing in Dublin
News

Three children taken to hospital following suspected stabbing in Dublin

An Garda Síochána and emergency services at the scene of a serious incident on Parnell Square East this afternoon

THREE children have been taken to hospital following a serious incident in Dublin this afternoon.

The suspected stabbing took place in Parnell Square just after 1.30pm, leaving a girl with serious injuries and the two other children with "less serious injuries".

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Parnell Square East

Two adults, a man and a woman, have also been taken to hospital following the incident, which Gardai described as a “serious public order incident”.

“An Garda Síochána are investigating all the circumstances of a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East, shortly after 1.30pm this afternoon Thursday, 23rd November 2023,” they said in a statement this afternoon.

The attack happened at around 1.30pm this afternoon

“Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin Region,” they confirmed. “The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.”

The scene of the incident remains closed off

The police force is on contact with the parents of all three injured children, they confirmed.

The adult female is being treated for serious injuries and the adult male for less serious injuries.

The scene remains sealed off while investigations into the incident are underway.

"An Garda Síochána is following a definite line of inquiry and is not looking for any other person at this time," they have confirmed.

