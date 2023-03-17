Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts
News

Gang of car thieves jailed after spree of thefts

Declan McClusky has been sentenced to three years and four months behind bars

A GANG of car thieves have been jailed for over 11 years after being rumbled by detectives combatting organised crime across Greater Manchester.

On March 3, 2022, the gang’s spree was swiftly ended when specialist officers from GMPs Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit (TVIU) stopped the men in a stolen car they were travelling in.

Alan McCabe has been sentenced to nearly four years

After leading police on a pursuit of over 100mph through Gatley, all four were swiftly detained with help from GMP dog handlers who sniffed the gang out, finding one hidden under a sofa.

On Wednesday, March 15, the four men appeared at Manchester Crown Court to be sentenced for their offences.

Declan McClusky, 20 , of Boothfield Road, Wythenshawe, was jailed for three years and four months years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Declan McClusky has been sentenced to three years and four months

Alan McCabe, 21, of Boothfield Road, Wythenshawe, was jailed for three years and 11 months years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary

Kade McEwan, 20, of Moorcroft Road, Manchester, was jailed for one year and ten months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Kade McEwan is sentenced to one year and 10 months

Christopher Ward, 20, of Ninfield Road, Wythenshawe, was jailed for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

In 2022, detectives from the GMP Serious Organised Crime Group (SOCG) launched a proactive investigation targeting criminals involved in burglaries and car thefts across Manchester.

Chris Ward has been jailed for two years and eight months

They were able to link the gang to 13 incidents that saw a range of cars, including Audis and Porsches, being stolen from public car parks, town centres, and private driveways across Manchester.

The stolen cars would then often be used in other burglaries as the conspiracy continued to terrorise innocent victims across the region.

Detective Constable Chris Bromley from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “This group were prolific thieves, and these were really intrusive crimes where they would often break into people’s homes and steal the cars from their drives, leaving people unable to get to work or take their children to school.

“These men had no regard for public safety with their behaviour and reckless driving, and I hope this incident demonstrates that no matter how organised a gang may think they are, we will use all the experience and resources available to available to put these individuals behind bars.”

Anyone with information that will help bring burglars and handlers of stolen goods to justice is encouraged to contact police either via the LiveChat or reporting function on our website or by calling 101.

See More: Car Thieves, Manchester

Related

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland
News 2 hours ago

Spate of ATM machine thefts ‘strikes heart of community’ in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Ryan Tubridy confirms departure from Late Late Show after 14 years
News 4 hours ago

Ryan Tubridy confirms departure from Late Late Show after 14 years

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach apologises for ‘intern’ remark in Washington
News 4 hours ago

Taoiseach apologises for ‘intern’ remark in Washington

By: Irish Post

Latest

Six new seafood trails launched exploring coastal locations in Northern Ireland
Travel 53 minutes ago

Six new seafood trails launched exploring coastal locations in Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post

Ruth Kelly has been appointed chair of Water UK
News 5 hours ago

Ruth Kelly has been appointed chair of Water UK

By: Mal Rogers

Rachael Blackmore on winning the Gold Cup and the Cheltenham experience
News 5 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore on winning the Gold Cup and the Cheltenham experience

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dallas star Patrick Duffy gets birthday surprise as guest of honour for Dublin St Patrick’s parade
News 6 hours ago

Dallas star Patrick Duffy gets birthday surprise as guest of honour for Dublin St Patrick’s parade

By: Fiona Audley

WATCH: Sharon Horgan joins Derry Girls stars in new advert celebrating best of Ireland
Life & Style 7 hours ago

WATCH: Sharon Horgan joins Derry Girls stars in new advert celebrating best of Ireland

By: Fiona Audley