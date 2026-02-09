Drugs worth €2.1m hidden in boxes labelled ‘linen bedding’
DRUGS worth more than €2m were seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers discovered 107kg of herbal cannabis worth over €2.1m during a routine operation at the airport on February 6.

The drugs were destined for an address in Northern Ireland

“The cannabis was vacuum packed and concealed in boxes labelled “Linen Bedding”,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“The cannabis, valued at approximately €2,150,000, originated in the USA and was destined for an address in Northern Ireland,” they added.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” the spokesperson explained.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

Investigations are ongoing.

