Sisk celebrates ‘milestone’ moment in restoration of Haringey Civic Centre

THE restoration of a historic local building in the London borough of Haringey has reached a milestone moment this month.

An extensive renovation project is underway at Haringey Civic Centre in Wood Green.

The restoration of the Grade II listed building, which first opened its doors in 1958, is being led by the Irish construction firm Sisk.

The Civic Centre, which is the headquarters of Haringey Borough Council, closed its doors to the public in 2020 to allow work to begin to improve the condition of the site.

The project reached a “significant milestone” this month and representatives from Sisk joined local stakeholders at a topping out ceremony held at the site.

Haringey Council Leader Councillor Peray Ahmet was in attendance, along with Cabinet Member Councillor Ruth Gordon and the Mayor of Haringey, Councillor Ahmed Mahbub.

Haringey Council Chief Executive Andy Donald and SISK Chief Operating Officer Steven McGee were also there to celebrate the moment the redevelopment reached its highest point.

"This celebration is a real milestone for the Haringey Civic Centre project,” Mr McGee said.

“To see the major refurbishment of the original listed building coupled with the development of the new build element coming together is fantastic, he added.

“Congratulations to Haringey Council and to our team - the project will be a fantastic legacy for the local community once it's complete later this year."

The renovation of the building is expected to complete late in 2026, shortly before Haringey Council takes on the role of London Borough of Culture for 2027.

When complete is will feature high-quality offices accommodating up to 900 staff and restored civic spaces which will be shared with the Wood Green community.

Council Leader Cllr Ahmet said she was “delighted” to celebrate the project milestone this month.

“This marks a significant moment in the restoration of this truly iconic building,” she said.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity to see first-hand progress on a project that will re-establish the Civic Centre as the focal point for public life in the very heart of our borough.”

Cllr Ahmet added: “A dynamic and inclusive space for future generations, the building will provide a hub for civic and community activity alongside high-quality, accessible, and sustainable office accommodation for hundreds of staff.

“By safeguarding and enhancing the Civic Centre we aim to honour its history and build new memories as we welcome visitors once again.”

First listed by English Heritage in 2018, Haringey Civic Centre has played a significant role in the political and civic history of the borough since it opened its doors in 1958.

Among the notable people to have visited the centre are Bernie Grant, the first-ever black leader of a local authority in Europe, Joyce Butler MP, the first Chairperson of Haringey Council, and singer George Michael who visited the site to promote his thalassaemia campaign.