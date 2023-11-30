Gang who stole flash cars using key cloning devices jailed

A GANG who used key cloning devices to steal high value cars have been jailed.

Fourteen men were sentenced this week after a police investigation found forensics and mobile phone data linking them to a series of burglaries.

The men were arrested between July and October 2021 and charged with drug and driving related offences, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to steal.

Of the 14 men, 12 pleaded guilty and two others were found guilty over the course of court hearings.

Nine of the men were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, November 27.

The other men were sentenced previously.

The court heard that the gang came to the attention of police when four members attempted to steal an ATM machine from a convenience store in Brentford on February 6, 2020.

Ellis Glynne, Connor Murray, Robert Green and Jason Brandford attempted to pull the machine out of the shop on London Road by tying a rope to their van - which was parked outside - and driving away.

Their attempt failed when they were interrupted by police.

They managed to flee the scene in an Audi car but they left their van and their power tool behind, which led police officers to DNA which identified one of the suspects.

That provided access to mobile phone data which led detectives to the other suspects.

“This data, paired with a rigorous CCTV investigation, showed officers that the white van and the Audi were both travelling towards Brentford on the night of the February 6, 2020,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson explained.

“The investigation into the group also linked them to the theft of multiple high value vehicles in West London between January and July 2021.”

They explained: “CCTV and footage from doorbells revealed that the group would use high tech devices to carry out their offences, using signals that duplicate a car key.

“Across this period, they carried out 14 thefts of vehicles including Range Rovers and BMW cars.”

In February of this year Connor Murray, 24, of Heston Grange, Hounslow pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to six years.

Ellis Glynne, 31, of Southville Close in Feltham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to seven years in July 2023.

Jason Brandford, 33, of Town Lane, Stanwell, was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to three years in July 2023.

Robert Green, 44, of Almners Road, Chertsey, was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle and was sentenced to three years in July 2023.

Oliver Hart, 31, of Warwick Avenue, Egham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle and conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to three and a half years.

Vinothkumar Ratnam, 39, of Woodhaw, Egham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and was sentenced to two years with a suspended sentence.

Perry Ogle, 26, of Squirrel Close, Hounslow, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to two years and four months.

Alfie Chandler, 20, of Albion Road, Hounslow, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and dangerous driving causing serious injury and was sentenced to three years.

Tommy Hutchinson, 20, of Hatchett Road, Feltham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal, and malicious communications and was sentenced to two years.

Ryan Crafts, 30, of Ashville Way, Wokingham, pleaded guilty to theft and handling stolen goods and was sentenced to 18 months with a suspended two year sentence.

Sean McEneaney, 33, of Sparrow Farm Drive, Feltham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to 20 months.

Charlie Kavanagh, 29, of Queens Walk in Ashford, Surrey, pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to eight months.

Edward Atkins, 36, of St Johns Road, Feltham, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to 15 months with a two year suspended sentence.

Jack Foley, 26, of Magna Road, Egham, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and was sentenced to nine months in November 2022.

Detective Sergeant William Man from the Met’s Flying Squad led the investigation and said: “These men thought they were above the law and believed they could get away with their crimes.

“They were extremely organised and determined but our team worked incredibly hard to identify all those involved and gather such compelling evidence against them that they had no choice but to plead guilty.”

He added: “I am pleased that justice has been served and that people in London can feel safer knowing that this group is no longer a threat.”