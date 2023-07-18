Teenager and two men arrested in connection with car thefts across Ireland
News

Teenager and two men arrested in connection with car thefts across Ireland

THREE men have been arrested in connection with a spate of car thefts and burglaries carried out across Ireland.

Following a search operation this morning (July 18), the men, two aged in their 30s and one in his late teens, were arrested at a location in Dublin city centre.

“They are suspected of being members of an organised crime group responsible for a number of burglaries and unauthorised takings of vehicles nationwide across the DMR, Eastern and North Western Garda regions in recent week,” gardai have confirmed.

The arrests are a result of an ongoing intelligence-led operation, led by the Garda Eastern region and involving units attached to the DMR, Eastern Region and National Units.

All three of the men are currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

A vehicle has also been seized and will be subject to forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

