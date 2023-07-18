Teenager and two men arrested in connection with car thefts across Ireland

THREE men have been arrested in connection with a spate of car thefts and burglaries carried out across Ireland.

Following a search operation this morning (July 18), the men, two aged in their 30s and one in his late teens, were arrested at a location in Dublin city centre.

“They are suspected of being members of an organised crime group responsible for a number of burglaries and unauthorised takings of vehicles nationwide across the DMR, Eastern and North Western Garda regions in recent week,” gardai have confirmed.

The arrests are a result of an ongoing intelligence-led operation, led by the Garda Eastern region and involving units attached to the DMR, Eastern Region and National Units.

All three of the men are currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin.

A vehicle has also been seized and will be subject to forensic examination.

Investigations are ongoing.